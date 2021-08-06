Man stabbed multiple times in fight, Fresno police say. How he got away to call for help

A man was stabbed during a fight Thursday evening in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police Lt. Sean Biggs said the stabbing happened near the intersection of Elm and North avenues around 10:15 p.m.

The 31-year-old victim told officers he got into a fight with another man when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times to his head and torso.

The victim got into his vehicle and drove to B and Mono streets and called police to say he had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Biggs said the suspect possibly left in an older red vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.