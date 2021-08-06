Crime

Man stabbed multiple times in fight, Fresno police say. How he got away to call for help

A man was stabbed during a fight Thursday evening in southwest Fresno.

Fresno police Lt. Sean Biggs said the stabbing happened near the intersection of Elm and North avenues around 10:15 p.m.

The 31-year-old victim told officers he got into a fight with another man when the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times to his head and torso.

The victim got into his vehicle and drove to B and Mono streets and called police to say he had been stabbed.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Biggs said the suspect possibly left in an older red vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service