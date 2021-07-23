A Fresno man killed someone for making fun of him at a party. Now, he’s going to prison

A 22-year-old Fresno man pleaded no-contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge Thursday in the 2019 fatal stabbing of John Sandoval and the wounding of two others.

Danny Duran, who was 19 at the time of the murder, also pleaded no contest to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

As part of his plea agreement, Duran will receive 14 years in state prison and will waive his right to appeal his conviction. Sentencing will take place on Aug. 19 in Department 31.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Duran was facing at least 25-years-to-life had he been convicted by a jury.

Police said Duran, who is now 22, was arrested at the Parks at Fig Garden at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Officers were sent to the apartment complex after getting a call about multiple stabbing victims.

According to police, Duran was at a party when he drank too much and got sick. Several people at the party began making fun of him. He got angry and pulled out a knife and stabbed three people, including Sandoval.

Duran fled the scene that night, but family members turned him over to the police.

Prosecuting the case was Deputy District Attorney Daniel Walters and Christopher Caine defended Duran.