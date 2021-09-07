Local

Fiery crash on Friant kills Fresno man, 67. Alcohol may be a factor, CHP reports

A 67-year-old Fresno man died early Tuesday when he lost control of a pickup truck while northbound on Friant Road north of Willow Avenue, flipped off the roadway and overturned.

The California Highway Patrol reported that alcohol may have contributed to the incident.

The crash of the 2005 Chevrolet took place at 12:30 a.m. The CHP said when the truck left the right side of the roadway, it slammed into a barbed wire fence and a dirt embankment, causing the vehicle to tumble multiple times, before coming to rest upside down. It burst into flames and the driver died at the scene.

The CHP said it was not known if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

