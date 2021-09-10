Madera County reports its first West Nile Virus death of 2021. ‘It is a reminder of the risks’

A man has died after contracting West Nile Virus in Madera County, the first reported fatality from the illness in the county this year.

The death was from one of the first two cases found in August, according to the county Department of Public Health.

Both cases required hospitalization, but the second person has recovered and been discharged. The two cases were considered unrelated.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. Officials say many who contract it won’t have symptoms, while about 25% might have a headache or fever.

People older than 50 or with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of experiencing severe symptoms. There is no vaccine.

“We are saddened by this loss, and it is a reminder of the risks from WNV-infected mosquito bites,” Madera County Public Health Officer Dr. Simon Paul stated in a news release.

“You can decrease your risk for WNV and other viruses transmitted by mosquitoes by using EPA-registered repellent to keep mosquitoes from biting you, mosquito proofing your home through the use of properly fitting doors and screens, and not allowing standing water to collect in your home or yard.”

The mosquito abatement control agency was notified at the time of the original diagnosis and spraying was planned in the areas where the positive tests were localized, according to the health department.

There have been two other West Nile deaths in humans in California this year, according to the latest state data — one each in Butte and San Luis Obispo counties.

For more prevention tips and information:

