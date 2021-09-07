Fresno Diocese: Abuse accusations against Craig Harrison credible. What happens now?

Father Craig Harrison

An advocacy group on Tuesday applauded the Diocese of Fresno bishop for offering more details about embattled former Monsignor Craig Harrison, including that it found allegations of abuse are credible.

Local media reported Bishop Joseph Brennan asked that a letter be read to parishioners over the weekend at St. Francis Parish in Bakersfield concerning Harrison. According to the Aug. 25 letter obtained by a local TV station, the diocese began an internal investigation against Harrison that could only be completed after law enforcement investigations had concluded.

Multiple calls and email inquires to Brennan’s assistant and Cheryl Sarkisian, chancellor for the Diocese of Fresno and victim assistance coordinator, went unanswered Tuesday. A receptionist at St. Francis Parish referred questions to the diocese.

Inquiries and calls seeking comment from Kyle Humphrey, an attorney representing Harrison, hadn’t been returned as of Tuesday afternoon.

“The Diocesan Review Board reviewed all available information regarding each allegation and arrived at the opinion that the allegations were credible,” the letter obtained by the TV station reads. “This led to the opening of a canonical case with the Holy See seeking penal action.”

A judicial tribunal was scheduled to meet the same week the diocese was notified that Harrison had “voluntarily petitioned Rome to be dispensed from the clerical state,” which was granted to Harrison in March.

Harrison has given up all his honors, rights and duties from the clerical state, including the references of “father” and “monsignor.” According to the letter, the faithful are discouraged from using those references for Harrison, although his supporters continue to call him by such.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) said the network had demanded that Brennan release more details about Harrison after he was included in the diocese’s list of clergy who have faced credible accusations of sexual abuse.

“We applaud Bishop Brennan for taking this step toward transparency, as we believe it has answered some of our questions,” SNAP said in its Tuesday statement. “More importantly, this step may well encourage others who were victimized by Harrison or another priest, nun, or religious (leader) in the Diocese to find the courage and strength to come forward and report to law enforcement.”

Victims of abuse can still file a civil suit for damages in California, SNAP said. The Diocese of Fresno was also among six dioceses in the state that participated in an independent compensation program that recently concluded and awarded nearly $24 million in damages to 197 victims.

Harrison was placed on leave in April 2019 when allegations of abuse first emerged in Firebaugh. Allegations then surfaced in other jurisdictions.

Harrison was investigated by several jurisdictions.

In February 2020, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said no charges would be filed against Harrison because the statute of limitations had expired. However, the prosecutor’s office also said investigators found the sexual abuse allegations credible.

In November 2019, the Merced County District Attorney’s office said it wouldn’t file charges against Harrison because the statute of limitations had run out.

In July 2019, the Diocese of Fresno said the Bakersfield Police Department had decided not to pursue charges against Harrison.

In February 2021, Harrison resigned from his pastor position at St. Francis Parish. He is suing the diocese for defamation.

He filed a lawsuit shortly after the various jurisdictions declined to file charges against him over accusations of sexual abuse. It’s unknown what the status of that lawsuit is at this time.