Breaking: Fresno Diocese releases names of priests accused of sexual abuse. See the list
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno posted a list of priests who it says have faced “a credible accusation of sexual abuse” to its website Friday.
The lists includes more than 60 names of clergy who have been accused of sexual misconduct against minors and young adults.
The revelations come more than two years after the Fresno Diocese had vowed to release such a list. The Diocese is one of the last in California to release a list of credibly accused priests to the public.
Almost all dioceses in the state released their lists in 2018 and 2019. Advocates in 2020 told The Bee that the Diocese of Fresno was stalling the release of names of accused priests because it didn’t want to encourage more lawsuits from victims. Officials with the diocese never responded to those claims.
“The delayed release of this list is long over-due and a thinly veiled attempt to stifle survivors and public scrutiny,” attorney Jeff Anderson said in a Friday news release. “Survivors have been waiting decades for accountability and transparency and they deserve more.”
The list included Monsignor Craig Harrison who was investigated in multiple jurisdictions, but didn’t face charges because the statue of limitations had expired.
This is a developing story.
