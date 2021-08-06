Breaking: Fresno Diocese releases names of priests accused of sexual abuse. See the list

The Rev. Armando Ochoa sits to the left in the background as Rev. Joseph V. Brennan, right, addresses the media in March 2019 after it was announced Brennan would replace Ochoa as bishop for the Diocese of Fresno. The diocese under Ochoa vowed in January 2019 to release a list of priests accused of sexual abuse. The diocese released the list Friday, Aug. 6. Fresno Bee file

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno posted a list of priests who it says have faced “a credible accusation of sexual abuse” to its website Friday.

The lists includes more than 60 names of clergy who have been accused of sexual misconduct against minors and young adults.

The revelations come more than two years after the Fresno Diocese had vowed to release such a list. The Diocese is one of the last in California to release a list of credibly accused priests to the public.

Almost all dioceses in the state released their lists in 2018 and 2019. Advocates in 2020 told The Bee that the Diocese of Fresno was stalling the release of names of accused priests because it didn’t want to encourage more lawsuits from victims. Officials with the diocese never responded to those claims.

“The delayed release of this list is long over-due and a thinly veiled attempt to stifle survivors and public scrutiny,” attorney Jeff Anderson said in a Friday news release. “Survivors have been waiting decades for accountability and transparency and they deserve more.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The list included Monsignor Craig Harrison who was investigated in multiple jurisdictions, but didn’t face charges because the statue of limitations had expired.

This is a developing story.