Accused priest cleared in Bakersfield. Other agencies still investigating alleged abuse

Father Craig Harrison

Bakersfield police won’t forward charges to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office involving a priest accused of sexual misconduct.

The Diocese of Fresno in a statement late Thursday said the Bakersfield Police Department decided not to pursue charges against Rev. Monsignor Craig Francis Harrison.

Two other police investigations are still pending in Merced and Firebaugh.

The Bakersfield Californian reported the allegations were made by a man who served as an altar boy during the mid-90s in Bakersfield.

“My faith has remained unwavering as I’ve struggled to deal with these false allegations against me,” Harrison said in a written statement provided to The Californian.

“Accusations are easy to make but they’re very difficult to defend,” Harrison said. “I have been defamed, I’ve been slandered, libeled and irreparably harmed by these false accusers and those supporting them.”

Despite the announcement, Harrison’s status with the Diocese of Fresno won’t change, at least for now. Harrison was placed on administrative leave in April after allegations of sexual misconduct.

An alleged victim came forward in Firebaugh, and then another made allegations in Merced.

“Msgr. Harrison’s status will remain the same while Firebaugh Police Department and Merced Police Department investigations continue. The Diocese is unable to make further comment at this,” the diocese’s statement reads.

More details will be posted as they become available.