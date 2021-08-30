Bull rider killed in ‘severe accident’ at Fresno event. Brazilian was ‘rising star’ in PBR

Amadeu Campos Silva, 22, of Brazil was killed Sunday in Fresno in what Professional Bull Riders called a “severe accident.” He reportedly was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center after the incident, where he died. PBR

A 22-year-old Brazilian bull rider died Sunday during a competition at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, according to the Professional Bull Riders touring group.

Amadeu Campos Silva was killed in what PBR called a “severe accident.” He reportedly was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center after the incident, where he died.

Efforts to obtain additional information from the Fresno County Coroner’s Office were not successful.

PBR Commissioner Steve Gleason mourned the loss in a statement:

“Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential on and off the dirt,” Gleason said. “The entire PBR and western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends. Please say a prayer tonight for them, and may Amadeu’s soul eternally rest in peace.”

