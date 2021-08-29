Fresno faces more unhealthy air, triple-digit heat. When to expect cooler weather

An orange sun sets over downtown as smoke from wildfires hundreds of miles away blanket the Fresno area Thursday evening, Aug. 19, 2021 in Fresno ezamora@fresnobee.com

Fresno and the rest of the central San Joaquin Valley can expect to see at least two more days of triple-digit temperatures, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Experts continue to urge residents to avoid or limit the outdoors due to the high temperatures coupled with the poor air quality from wildfires burning nearby.

“The biggest message right now is for folks to limit their time outdoors,” said Jerald Meadows, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service.

A heat advisory and an air quality advisory for the area remained in place Sunday. According to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District, the forecast for the air quality in the Fresno area mostly remains unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The air-quality index for Fresno on Sunday was expected at 147, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

That’s mainly due to smoke from several nearby wildfires, including the Caldor Fire, which is moving toward the mountains above Lake Tahoe, and the Walkers and French fires burning south of Fresno in Tulare and Kern counties, respectively.

Meanwhile, high temperatures won’t begin to drop until mid-week.

The high expected in Fresno on Sunday was 105 degrees, and 103 to 107 degrees for the San Joaquin Valley, Meadows said.

There is no heat advisory for Monday, but that could change through the day, he said. Only a slight change in temperatures is expected.

Temperatures in Fresno are expected to reach 104 degrees on Monday and 100 to 105 degrees for the San Joaquin Valley.

“We still want to caution people tomorrow (Monday) with temperatures above 100 degrees...especially with the air quality the way it is,” he said, noting it can exacerbate health conditions.

By Tuesday, temperatures will begin to drop, with a high of 100 degrees or right below 100 degrees in Fresno, Meadows said. By Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s’, with 94-95 degrees in Fresno.

By the end of the week, temperatures of around 90 degrees are forecasted in Fresno.

“A lot more comfortable than it is right now,” Meadows said.