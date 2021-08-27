Commuter alert: Highway 99 stretch in Fresno County closing lanes. Here’s where, how long

Nighttime traffic along Highway 99 will experience a slowdown starting next week as Caltrans completes a project south of Fresno.

The project will close both the northbound and southbound lanes intermittently between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. starting Sunday, Aug. 29, and running through Friday, Sept. 3.

Construction crews will be painting and patching K-Rail barriers on the stretch of highway from Merced Street in Fowler to McCall Avenue in Selma, Caltrans said.

Crews will also be doing guardrail removal during the day, but shouldn’t affect traffic flow.

Caltrans reminds motorists to be alert while driving through the area and allow for additional travel time.

