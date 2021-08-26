High school football player dies in crash with big rig in Fresno County

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Washington Union High football player died Thursday evening from a crash with a big rig in Fresno County, according to California Highway Patrol.

It happened around 6:45 p.m. near Walnut and Jefferson avenues, just beyond the southern city limits of Fresno.

CHP said a big rig ran a stop sign while traveling northbound on Walnut and collided with a Dodge pickup truck that had the teenager inside and going westbound on Jefferson.

CHP officer Mike Salas said a 17-year-old boy died at the scene.

Washington Union officials later confirmed that the teen involved in the fatal crash was Ernesto Garin, a junior and a defensive end on the Panthers football team.

The site of the collision took place less than two miles from Washington Union, a high school with an enrollment of about 1,300 students.

Washington Union had just concluded football practice some time prior to the crash.

Soon after the incident, several people rushed over and looked on in shock and dismay at the scene.

Washington Union coaches and football players regathered at the stadium.

Across the street from the football facility, a group of girls who had been practicing for a quinceanera in front of a house suddenly stopped and began consoling one another upon learning about the fatal collision.

Perhaps the most somber sight of the crash aftermath occurred when a man who appeared to work for a tow truck company went inside the mangled Dodge pickup truck and retrieved a football jersey.

Then the man meticulously folded the jersey, walked over to a group of people being consoled near the scene and handed over the uniform to one of the individuals.

CHP said the driver of the big rig was not injured and was cooperating with investigators.

There were no signs of drugs or alcohol with either driver in the crash, CHP added.