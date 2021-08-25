Local

Man walking in the roadway struck and killed by driver in Selma

A pedestrian dressed in dark clothing was killed early Wednesday on a Selma roadway when he was struck by a driver who did not see him, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision took place just after midnight on Rose Avenue at Amber Avenue.

The CHP said a 56-year-old man was walking east on Rose when the driver of a Honda Accord, who was also eastbound, struck the man at a speed of 55 mph.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are considered a factor in the collision, the CHP said.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
