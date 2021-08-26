Local

Pedestrian in 60s struck, killed by car on Fresno road. What police know

The Fresno police Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating a fatal collision Thursday morning in southeast Fresno.

A man in his 60s was killed in the crash.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the victim was struck by a car about 6:45 a.m. on South Cedar Avenue near East Hamilton Avenue.

Police did not immediately know if the victim was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

