Pedestrian in 60s struck, killed by car on Fresno road. What police know

The Fresno police Collision Reconstruction Unit was investigating a fatal collision Thursday morning in southeast Fresno.

A man in his 60s was killed in the crash.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the victim was struck by a car about 6:45 a.m. on South Cedar Avenue near East Hamilton Avenue.

Police did not immediately know if the victim was in a crosswalk at the time of the incident.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with officers.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.