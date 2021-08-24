Multi-vehicle crash in central Fresno includes school bus with students on board

A school bus carrying special education students was involved in a crash near Clinton and Fruit avenues Tuesday morning.

The bus was carrying 12 students to Fresno High School around 8 a.m. when the crash occurred. Multiple cars were involved in the collision, which closed traffic in the area.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The bus driver and students were uninjured, said Vanessa Ramirez with Fresno Unified School District. Two nonverbal students were taken to the hospital as a cautionary measure, she said. The remaining students were taken to school.

The district was in immediate contact with parents and will be providing social and emotional support for the students, Ramirez said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.