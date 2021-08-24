Clovis Community College honors former student killed by DUI driver with blood drive

Clovis Community College hosted a blood driver Tuesday in honor of a former student killed by a drunk driver in 2015.

Molly Griffin was 23 when she was killed Feb. 21, 2015.

Each year since, various events have been held in her memory during “Live Like Molly Week.”

Griffin was a nurse and was known for doing random acts of kindness.

“We are very honored and grateful to have the support of the community and learn about the various Molly Day events planned this year,” the family said in a statement.

“We want to offer our heartfelt thanks to everyone for sharing a random act of kindness to remember and celebrate the life of Molly.”