Man dies in solo vehicle crash into fence at Fresno elementary school

A man died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash at a northeast Fresno school, police said.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m., at Thomas Elementary School at Gettysburg and Millbrook avenues when the driver crashed into the school fence, Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Police received a call reporting the man, who is in his late 40s, was not breathing. Officers arrived and did CPR and the man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he died, Trueba Vega said.

No one else was in the vehicle and no students were on the playground at the time of the crash.

Vega said it is not sure if the crash was medical-related.

Police are investigating the crash. The intersection was closed for several hours.