Local

Man dies in solo vehicle crash into fence at Fresno elementary school

A man died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash at a northeast Fresno school, police said.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m., at Thomas Elementary School at Gettysburg and Millbrook avenues when the driver crashed into the school fence, Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Police received a call reporting the man, who is in his late 40s, was not breathing. Officers arrived and did CPR and the man was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he died, Trueba Vega said.

No one else was in the vehicle and no students were on the playground at the time of the crash.

Vega said it is not sure if the crash was medical-related.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police are investigating the crash. The intersection was closed for several hours.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service