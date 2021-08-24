Fresno County DA investigator dies in solo vehicle crash. ‘Our hearts are broken.’

The man dead in a solo vehicle crash in northeast Fresno Tuesday morning was identified as 49-year-old Michael Rossi, a Fresno County District Attorney investigator. FRESNO COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY'S OFFICE

The man who died in a solo vehicle crash in northeast Fresno on Tuesday morning was identified by authorities as 49-year-old Michael Rossi, a Fresno County District Attorney investigator.

The crash happened just before 9:30 a.m., at Thomas Elementary School at Gettysburg and Millbrook avenues, when Rossi crashed into the school fence, Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said.

Rossi was taken to Saint Agnes where he died.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp sent out a news release late Tuesday afternoon expressing her sadness.

“Today, our DA Family lost a wonderful man, Investigator Mike Rossi. Our hearts are broken, and we are praying for Mike’s wife, Amanda, and his children as they mourn the loss of this wonderful human being,” Smittcamp said.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Rossi was a 22-year law enforcement veteran who began his career in October 1999 with the Fresno Police Department after completing the police academy, where he graduated with the top academic student award.

At Fresno police, he worked in several different units, including serving as a field training officer, robbery investigator, auto theft investigator and with the Professional Standards Compliance Unit.

Rossi retired In 2015 and was immediately rehired as a background investigator for both the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno Police Chaplaincy.

Rossi joined the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office on Jan. 13, 2020 as a special investigator. He most recently worked with the Public Aid and Operations Unit, where he was assigned the past 20 months.

The DA’s Office said Rossi enjoyed working at the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Rossi is survived by his wife Amanda and three children.