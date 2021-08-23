Update: Reedley woman killed after rear-ending big rig on Highway 99 south of Fresno

A 28-year-old Reedley woman died early Monday after she drove into the back of a big rig on Highway 99, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place about 1:50 a.m. on southbound 99 as both vehicles were approaching North Avenue.

The CHP said the woman was driving a 2018 Honda Civic in the far-right lane and approaching the truck, which was proceeding at a speed of 55 mph. She failed to slow, struck the back of the big rig and became pinned under the truck. She died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

The woman was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as Mariana Godinez, 28, of Reedley.

It’s not know if alcohol, drugs or fatigue factored in the crash, the CHP said. The incident remains under investigation.