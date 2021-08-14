School bus, Caltrans worker involved in Highway 99 crash. Fresno traffic stalled for miles

Southbound Highway 99 is shut down Saturday morning south of Ashlan Avenue after at least four vehicles, including an empty school bus and one driven by a Caltrans employee, were involved in a crash, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. The cause is still unclear, CHP Sgt. Christopher Swanberg said.

First responders extricated a man from a small car. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries, Swanberg said.

A Caltrans employee, who was driving a state vehicle, also was taken to the hospital for minor injuries to the neck, back and shoulders.

No children were onboard the school bus that was involved, Swanberg said.

It’s unknown if the people in the vehicles were wearing seat belts or if drugs or alcohol were involved with any of the drivers, Swanberg said.

As of 10 a.m., CHP reported traffic on southbound Highway 99 was backed up to Shaw Avenue.

The freeway will remain shut down, with no estimated time for reopening as a CHP multidisciplinary accident investigation team works to investigate the crash.