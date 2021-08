A deadly four-vehicle crash on Highway 99 in Fresno Saturday morning involving an empty school bus and a Caltrans vehicle has left the busy thoroughfare closed into the afternoon.

A CHP investigator photographs the rear of the Caltrans attenuator truck, which was struck by a small sedan, Saturday morning in a multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 99, according to CHP Public Information Officer Mike Salas. The attenuator truck, was assisting in diverting traffic from median clean up work being done at the time of the accident. The driver of the Honda Civic later died. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

The Caltrans attenuator truck-which carries ‘lane closed’ warning, sits Saturday morning, Aug. 14, 2021, during the investigation of a fatal accident in which it was struck from behind on Highway 99 at Ashlan Avenue, by a small sedan, the driver died later. JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Reporter Brianna Calix has this story, which will be updated.