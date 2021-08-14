As bear activity rises in Madera and Mariposa counties, here’s what to do to steer clear

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has reported increased bear activity in Madera and Mariposa counties and is asking people to think more about what they can do to keep interactions with the animals at a minimum.

During the summer months, both bear and human activity increases, biologist Tim Kroeker said, which can lead to reports of animals getting into trash or causing other property damage.

That includes areas such as Yosemite National Park and Sierra National Forest.

“We’re just asking people visiting in the area to keep in mind that these bears are here and they could cause property damage or get in the trash and that can be a nuisance,” Kroeker said. “Visitors may not think about it because they’re on vacation, but they don’t know what the bear is thinking and so it might end up with a conflict.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife cautions that bear activity increases during the summer and is urging the public to take steps to reduce interactions. CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Human food is obviously not natural nor even healthy for bears, Kroeker warned, and eating or trying to get into supplies or trash can injure claws, teeth and digestive systems.

The CDFW warns those in areas at risk for bear activity to keep food in proper storage containers and take other precautions. Just the smell of a barbecue or picnic can bring curious bears into campgrounds and foothill and mountain communities to investigate.

After people eat, they should also make sure to clean up, disposing of any grease and putting away leftovers.

If bears have an easy time getting to food in a particular place, it may serve as an incentive for them to return for more.

It’s best never to leave food unattended, Kroeker said. If a bear does approach, it may be possible to scare it off by yelling or making other loud noises.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Food and garbage can be secured in wildlife resistant containers or bear boxes.

If bear lockers are full at a campground, visitors are asked to take garbage with them and dispose of it at home.

Businesses in the area are asked to keep dumpsters locked, even during the day.

And don’t think you’re totally out of the woods just because you’re inside a house or cabin.

The CDFW warns people to keep windows closed to limit the smell of food getting out and attracting bears. Bears have been reported to climb through windows when people are asleep or not around.

Bear tips: Say no to acclimating

The CDFW provided a list of tips for people to follow to keep bears from becoming acclimated to getting food from people and limiting those and other interactions between humans and animals.

Never feed wildlife.

Store all garbage in properly closed bear-resistant garbage containers, preferably bear boxes. Ensure they are properly closed, latched and locked after each use.

Never leave groceries, animal feed, garbage or anything scented in vehicles, campsites or tents.

Always lock vehicles and close the windows. Keep in mind that eating in the car leaves lingering food odors that attract bears.

Keep barbecue grills clean and stored in a garage or shed when not in use.

At home, keep doors and windows closed and locked, especially when the house is unoccupied.

Vegetable gardens, compost piles, orchards and chickens may attract bears. Use electric fences where allowed to keep bears out. Refrain from hanging bird feeders.

When camping, always store food (including pet food), drinks, toiletries, coolers, cleaned grills, cleaned dishes, cleaning products and all other scented items in the bear-resistant containers (storage lockers/bear boxes) provided at campsites. Use padlock devices, if so equipped, on bear-resistant coolers

Store food in bear-resistant hard-sided food storage canisters while in the backcountry.

Give wildlife space, especially adults when they have their young with them.

If an emergency occurs, the CDFW recommends that people call 911, with operators then able to contact wildlife officers. People also can call the Fish & Wildlife office in Fresno at 559-243-4005.