Suspect from Butte County kills himself in SWAT standoff in Fresno, sheriff says

A suspect from Butte County killed himself Wednesday afternoon after an hours-long standoff with SWAT at a Fresno mobile home park, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident began shortly after 9 a.m. when deputies received information of a man with active warrants at the Flamingo Mobile Home Park just off of Highway 99 at Central Avenue.

The suspect was from Butte County and was wanted for domestic violence and other related charges.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office set up a command post at the park and had been attempting to get the suspect to surrender.

Just before 2 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported the suspect had killed himself in the mobile home. Nobody else was inside with him.