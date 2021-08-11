Local

Transients flee fire at Tower District commercial building. What investigators found.

A two-alarm fire that erupted about 11 a.m. at Fulton Street and East Belmont Avenue damaged a large commercial structure at Fulton Street and Belmont Avenue Tuesday morning.

Battalion Chief Tony Escobedo said a group of transients fled the building carrying their possessions as firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke in the area about 11 a.m.

Left behind was a pump-action shotgun that was turned over to Fresno police. Fire investigator said the weapon was in one of the offices in the complex.

The cause of the fire and the amount of damage was under investigation.

Jim Guy
A native of Colorado, Jim Guy studied political science, Latin American politics and Spanish literature at Fresno State University, and advanced Spanish grammar in Cuernavaca, Mexico.
