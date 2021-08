The California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon in Fresno County.

The crash happened at 3:53 p.m. at East Adams and South Crawford avenues, near Orange Cove.

The CHP said the person who was involved in the crash was ejected after the vehicle overturned.

The injured person was flown to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

This story will be updated.

