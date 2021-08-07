Fresno County crash kills man in his 50s. What the CHP said led up to a 3-car collision

A man in his 50s was killed Saturday afternoon in a three-vehicle crash in Fresno County.

The crash happened at 2:20 p.m. at Highway 180 and Oliver Avenue near Sanger, according to California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas.

The man was driving a Ford Escort south on Oliver when his car, after he stopped at the intersection, went into the path of a vehicle going west on Highway 180, Salas said.

The Escort was struck on the driver-side door by a white Hyundai Tucson driven by a man in his 40s.

A Ford Econoline van, driven by a man in his 30s, then was unable to avoid the Hyundai and struck it.

All three vehicles came to rest on the northwest side of Oliver, just north of the highway.

The man in the Escort was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending formal identification and family notification.

Occupants in the other two vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Traffic was diverted from westbound Highway 180 to old Highway 180 to get around the collision scene. Eastbound traffic was not blocked.

It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.