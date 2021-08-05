Motorcyclist ejected from bike, dies on Blackstone Avenue after colliding with vehicle

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a vehicle that was making a u-turn on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno, according to Fresno Police. The Fresno Bee

A motorcyclist died from a traffic collision Thursday night in central Fresno.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. just north of the intersection of Blackstone and Ashlan avenues, where officers found a man dead on the road.

Lt. Skye Leibee said officers learned that the motorcyclist was driving in a group of five other motorcyclists traveling south on Blackstone.

As the group neared Swift Avenue, a vehicle made a u-turn from northbound Blackstone and collided with one of the motorcycles, Leibee said.

The motorcyclist slammed into the front end of the vehicle and was ejected from the bike.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Leibee said.

The driver of the vehicle that made the u-turn stayed on scene and is cooperating with officers, police added.

Witnesses told officers that the motorcycles appeared to be going the speed limit before the crash. It is not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the collision.