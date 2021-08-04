Driver crashes into multiple vehicles during deadly collision on Clovis Avenue

One person died and another person in a different vehicle suffer major injuries during a four-vehicle collision on Clovis Avenue in east-central Fresno. The Fresno Bee

A driver traveling on Clovis Avenue crossed the center median and caused a four-car collision before dying Wednesday in east-central Fresno.

It happened around 4:40 p.m. near Ramona Avenue, just north of the intersection of Clovis and Shields avenues.

Sgt. Joseph Bianchi of the California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on Clovis Avenue when the vehicle crossed the center median and struck three parked vehicles.

One of the parked vehicles was a Toyota Camry that was occupied by one person. That individual was rushed to a local hospital with major injuries, Bianchi said. The other two parked vehicles were unoccupied.

CHP still was conducting its investigation and it was not immediately known why the Trailblazer crossed over onto oncoming traffic.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition, Bianchi said there were no witnesses who were traveling behind the Trailblazer before it crossed over and crashed.