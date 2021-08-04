Local
Driver crashes into multiple vehicles during deadly collision on Clovis Avenue
A driver traveling on Clovis Avenue crossed the center median and caused a four-car collision before dying Wednesday in east-central Fresno.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. near Ramona Avenue, just north of the intersection of Clovis and Shields avenues.
Sgt. Joseph Bianchi of the California Highway Patrol said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on Clovis Avenue when the vehicle crossed the center median and struck three parked vehicles.
One of the parked vehicles was a Toyota Camry that was occupied by one person. That individual was rushed to a local hospital with major injuries, Bianchi said. The other two parked vehicles were unoccupied.
CHP still was conducting its investigation and it was not immediately known why the Trailblazer crossed over onto oncoming traffic.
In addition, Bianchi said there were no witnesses who were traveling behind the Trailblazer before it crossed over and crashed.
