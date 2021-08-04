Mobile homes burn near Pine Flat Lake. What firefighters are reporting

Four residences in a mobile home park near Pine Flat Lake burned early Wednesday, CalFire reported.

The California Highway Patrol shut down an area near the fire in the 32300 block of Trimmer Springs Road after arriving at the fire about 4:30 a.m.

CalFire spokesman Dan Urias said the fire was under control by 6 a.m. and that there was no spread to nearby wildlands. He did not know if there were any injuries or the cause of the fires.

Check back later for more on this developing story.

