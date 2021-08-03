Man stabbed to death at a Fresno County home, deputies say. Police look for suspect

A man was stabbed to death in Mendota, California on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office investigated a stabbing early Tuesday morning that led to a death of a man in Mendota.

The man, identified as 63-year-old Daniel Larreynaga Pineda of Mendota, was stabbed shortly after midnight Tuesday at the 1200 block of 6th Street, sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said.

Officers found Pineda at the home and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Mendota police made a request to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office to have its detectives take over the investigation.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Unit collected evidence and spoke with witnesses.

It is unknown what led up to the stabbing and a suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Juan Galindo at 559-600-8215 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org and can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.