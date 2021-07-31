Fresno woman hit and killed as she ran onto Highway 99. Driver was intoxicated, CHP says

A 32-year-old woman was killed Saturday when she ran into traffic on Highway 99 in Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The woman was standing in the median on the freeway south of Clinton Avenue about 1:25 a.m. as a 2018 Ford Explorer approached headed north in the far right lane, the CHP stated.

The woman ran out in front of the SUV driven by 33-year-old Valerie Covarrubias of Madera, according to the CHP. The driver left the freeway as she called 911.

First responders said the pedestrian died from her injuries at the scene, the CHP said.

Covarrubias was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI, but investigators determined that alcohol was not the cause of the fatal crash.

Neither the driver nor her 39-year-old passenger reported injuries, according to the CHP.