Local

Pedestrian killed walking in Madera roadway, but police say the driver is not to blame

A 37-year-old Madera man was killed about 10 p.m. Friday after he was struck while walking in the road, according to police.

Police received multiple calls about a pedestrian walking in the road near Pecan and Madera avenues, which is near the southern city limits, according to Sgt. Mark Adams.

Before officers arrived, the man already had been fatally struck by a car, according to Adams. The driver was cooperative and determined not to be at fault.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
Profile Image of Thaddeus Miller
Thaddeus Miller
Reporter Thaddeus Miller has covered cities in the central San Joaquin Valley since 2010, writing about everything from breaking news to government and police accountability. A native of Fresno, he joined The Fresno Bee in 2019 after time in Merced and Los Banos.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service