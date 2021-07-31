Pedestrian killed walking in Madera roadway, but police say the driver is not to blame

A 37-year-old Madera man was killed about 10 p.m. Friday after he was struck while walking in the road, according to police.

Police received multiple calls about a pedestrian walking in the road near Pecan and Madera avenues, which is near the southern city limits, according to Sgt. Mark Adams.

Before officers arrived, the man already had been fatally struck by a car, according to Adams. The driver was cooperative and determined not to be at fault.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.