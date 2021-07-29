Body pulled from Pine Flat Lake after man fell out of a boat in mid-July

Deputies recovered a man’s body Wednesday at Pine Flat Lake, where authorities believe he drowned on July 17.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Gabriel Anibal Larreynaga Orellana. He served as a lieutenant colonel in El Salvador’s military and was in Fresno County visiting family members.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti said deputies responded to Pine Flat Lake at 1 a.m. July 17 for a report of a missing boat passenger.

According to the men who were with Larreynaga, they said he was sitting on the ledge of the ski boat when he suddenly fell overboard. He was not wearing a life jacket.

His relatives jumped into the water to try and get him back into the boat but did not find him in the dark water.

The men returned to the dock and called 911.

Deputies did not locate the man.

The search continued each day with more resources dedicated to the recovery effort.

The Butte, Alameda, Madera, Tulare, and Kern Counties sheriff’s offices assisted. The U.S. Coast also helped.

Using sonar equipment and an underwater camera drone, authorities eventually located Larreynaga’s body northeast of the dam.