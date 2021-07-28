Clovis police rescue occupants after car drives into 20-foot trench

Rescue workers in Clovis came to the aid of a driver who plunged into a deep construction ditch early Wednesday morning. CLOVIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

A driver in Clovis was rescued by emergency workers after he missed the warning signs early Wednesday and drove into a construction trench between 15 and 20 feet deep, police reported.

The driver and passengers of the Toyota Camry sustained moderate injuries in the frightening plunge, which took place about 1 a.m. on Ashlan Avenue between Leonard and Highland avenues.

Police were able to locate the car after dispatchers used GPS technology to pinpoint the call for help. Police say the driver somehow missed property marked signage and temporary fencing warning of the hazard ahead.