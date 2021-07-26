Local
Clovis man dies after motorcycle crash on Shaw Avenue near the Sierra Vista Mall
A 60-year-old Clovis man died Monday, a day after a motorcycle crash near the Sierra Vista Mall.
Blake Youngberg was identified as the motorcyclist in a crash that forced a closure of the westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue between Sunnyside and Cole across from the Sierra Vista Mall on Sunday.
According to Lt. Jim Munro, just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Youngberg was riding his motorcycle west on Shaw near Cole when he crashed for reasons that remained unclear Monday.
He was found unconscious. Police said first-responders performed CPR before Youngberg was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.
Police on Sunday said was no indication any other vehicle was involved.
