Clovis man dies after motorcycle crash on Shaw Avenue near the Sierra Vista Mall

A 60-year-old Clovis man died Monday, a day after a motorcycle crash near the Sierra Vista Mall.

Blake Youngberg was identified as the motorcyclist in a crash that forced a closure of the westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue between Sunnyside and Cole across from the Sierra Vista Mall on Sunday.

According to Lt. Jim Munro, just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Youngberg was riding his motorcycle west on Shaw near Cole when he crashed for reasons that remained unclear Monday.

He was found unconscious. Police said first-responders performed CPR before Youngberg was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police on Sunday said was no indication any other vehicle was involved.