Local

Clovis man dies after motorcycle crash on Shaw Avenue near the Sierra Vista Mall

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle accident which closed the westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue between Sunnyside and Cole in Clovis, Sunday afternoon, July 25, 2021.
A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a single-vehicle accident which closed the westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue between Sunnyside and Cole in Clovis, Sunday afternoon, July 25, 2021. Robert Kuwada The Fresno Bee

A 60-year-old Clovis man died Monday, a day after a motorcycle crash near the Sierra Vista Mall.

Blake Youngberg was identified as the motorcyclist in a crash that forced a closure of the westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue between Sunnyside and Cole across from the Sierra Vista Mall on Sunday.

According to Lt. Jim Munro, just before 1 p.m. Sunday, Youngberg was riding his motorcycle west on Shaw near Cole when he crashed for reasons that remained unclear Monday.

He was found unconscious. Police said first-responders performed CPR before Youngberg was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

Police on Sunday said was no indication any other vehicle was involved.

Related stories from Fresno Bee
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service