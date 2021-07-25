Fresno woman identified as one of two teenagers killed in head-on collision in Kerman

Two teenagers killed in a head-on collision in Kerman on Saturday night have been identified by the Fresno County Coroner as Joseph Rodriguez of Kerman and Alissa Campos of Fresno. Both were 19.

Rodriguez was driving a 1995 Chevrolet pickup westbound on California Avenue at a high rate of speed and for reasons yet to be determined veered into the eastbound lane where it struck a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The vehicles collided head-on around 8:14 p.m., and Rodriguez and Campos were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts, according to a preliminary report from the California Highway Patrol. Gary D. Burrows Jr., 50, and Patricia A. Ayala, 35, were transported to Community Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. Burrows and Ayala both reside in Kerman.

Burrows was driving the other vehicle, the 2007 Chevy Tahoe.

Initial reports from the California Highway Patrol had the victims deceased at the scene as a male in his 30s and a 25-year-old female.

The CHP investigation is ongoing, and it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision.