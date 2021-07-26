Crime
Apartments, homes and cars riddled with bullets in Fresno, police say
Residents in Fresno’s Mayfair District awoke Monday to find that multiple buildings and vehicles had been struck by gunfire overnight.
Two apartment complexes and three houses were hit by bullets, along with three cars, at Mayfair Drive and Second Street, said Fresno police Sgt. John Jensen.
There were no reports of injuries, and police had no immediate suspects.
Jensen said officers also recovered shell casings in the street.
Comments