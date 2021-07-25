Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in Clovis crash that closes stretch of Shaw Avenue

A motorcyclist suffered major injuries in a solo-vehicle crash that closed the westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue between Sunnyside and Cole in Clovis, Sunday afternoon, July 25, 2021. The Fresno Bee

Clovis Police are investigating the cause of a Sunday afternoon crash that left a motorcyclist with major injuries and forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Shaw Avenue between Sunnyside and Cole across from the Sierra Vista Mall.

“Officers were dispatched to a solo vehicle collision just before 1 o’clock,” Clovis police Cpl. James Ellenberger said. “Officers located the rider down on the ground in the westbound lanes of Shaw.

“He was a solo occupant of the motorcycle. Upon arrival, officers noticed that he had suffered major injuries and he was transported to a local hospital.”

The motorcyclist was not identified. There was no indication any other vehicle was involved

“There are some skid markings in the road coming westbound from Sunnyside,” Ellenberger said. “There are some gouge marks in the street indicating where the motorcycle first fell down and slid, and continued to slide westbound in front of B.C.’s Pizza at the entryway to this market.”