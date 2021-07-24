Fresno County deadly crash: Man and woman killed in head-on collision, CHP says

Two people died Saturday evening from a head-on collision in Fresno County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at 8:14 p.m. at West California Avenue and South Howard Avenue in Kerman.

CHP said a man in his 30s was driving westbound on California Avenue, east of Howard Avenue at a high rate of speed, when he veered in the eastbound lane and collided with the other vehicle that was driven by a man in his 50s, CHP said.

The man in his 30s and a 25-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was driving at a high-rated speed, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man in his 50s and his 35-year-old female passenger sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor.