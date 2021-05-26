Fresno inmate already facing murder sentence found guilty in attack on officers

A Fresno man facing 16 years in prison for fatally stabbing someone in 2016 will have his prison stay extended after being found guilty of brutally attacking two correctional officers with a homemade weapon.

Emilio Mancia, 37, was convicted Tuesday of two counts of attempted murder with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and inflicting great bodily injury. Additionally, Mancia was convicted of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a custodial officer, with enhancements.

Police said the attack took place Sept. 5, 2018, while Mancia was in jail awaiting trial for the murder of Martin Holt, 36, in 2016.

Mancia allegedly disassembled a disposal razor, removed the blade and fashioned a handle to create a weapon. When he had an opportunity, he went after one of the correctional officers, slashing him in the face and neck, detectives said.

As Mancia and the officer were wrestling on the ground, a second officer came over to help and he too was slashed on the cheek and neck.

During the preliminary hearing, one of the correctional officers described the cut on his cheek as being so deep he accidentally put two of his fingers through the wound.

Mancia was tried separately on the murder charge and a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder May 21. He had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Mancia is facing 16 years to life in state prison for the murder conviction and 19 years and 8 months to life on the attempted murder and assault case.

Mancia is scheduled to be sentenced on both cases June 21 in Department 71 of the Fresno County Superior Court.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Deborah Miller prosecuted the case. Mancia was defended by Emily Takao of Fitzgerald Alvarez & Ciummo.

Mancia has been arrested multiple times over the years for other cases. He’s previously been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, auto theft, burglary and grand theft. He has also served two previous terms in state prison for prior felony offenses.

He also served time at the state hospital in Atascadero to be treated for mental illness.