Fresno man charged with slashing protesters during pro-Armenia rally agrees to plea deal

Jaime Fonseca, the Fresno man accused of slashing several pro-Armenian protesters last October near River Park, has agreed to a plea deal with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old Fonseca pleaded no contest to one count of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm. In exchange, he will serve two years in prison.

Fonseca was arrested Oct. 29 and originally charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and possession of a lead cane, billy or blackjack.

Witnesses said Fonseca confronted a group of protesters who had spilled into the intersection of Blackstone and Nees avenues at about 6:30 p.m.

The pro-Armenian demonstrators were calling for an end to the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The demonstration was mostly peaceful, until traffic began to back up on Blackstone and some motorists, including Fonseca, became frustrated.

Police said Fonseca got out of his car and began arguing with the protesters.

But the arguing quickly turned violent as Fonseca used a knife to slash three protesters.

One of the demonstrators was seriously injured in the arm. The gash required 15 to 20 stitches. Another victim was cut in the chest and a third was cut in the finger.

During his trial in May, Fonseca’s public defender Jason Westerfeld said his client reacted out of self-defense when confronted by demonstrators.

But the judge had to declare a mistrial after the jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision on the assault with a deadly weapon charges. They did find him guilty of possession of a lead cane, billy or blackjack.

Fonseca’s new trial was set to start on July 12.