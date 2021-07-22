Northbound 99 south of Fresno closed through morning commute

Two bicyclists were critically injured on Millerton Road, just north of North Fork Road on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The California Highway Patrol cautioned drivers heading to Fresno on northbound Highway 99 Thursday morning to expect a road closure until about 10 a.m. after a pastry truck overturned in a traffic collision.

The collision, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m., forced officers to divert traffic off 99 at North Avenue. Spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson said there were only minor injuries in the crash, and workers were just beginning to right the truck about 7 a.m.

This story will be updated.