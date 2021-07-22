Local
Northbound 99 south of Fresno closed through morning commute
The California Highway Patrol cautioned drivers heading to Fresno on northbound Highway 99 Thursday morning to expect a road closure until about 10 a.m. after a pastry truck overturned in a traffic collision.
The collision, which occurred shortly after 2 a.m., forced officers to divert traffic off 99 at North Avenue. Spokeswoman Shasta Tollefson said there were only minor injuries in the crash, and workers were just beginning to right the truck about 7 a.m.
This story will be updated.
