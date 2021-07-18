Yosemite National Park rangers ask for help finding 61-year-old hiker who’s overdue

Fred Zalokar was reported missing after he did not return to Yosemite Valley as planned and his current whereabouts are unknown. NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

The National Park Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 61-year-old man who may have gone missing in Yosemite.

Fred Zalokar was reported to have been on a day hike on Saturday from Happy Isles to the summit of Mount Clark using an off-trail route from Bunnell Point.

According to park officials, he did not return to Yosemite Valley as planned and his current whereabouts are unknown.

Zalokar is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a a yellow shirt, khaki shorts, calf sleeves, a brown “Eastern Sierra” ballcap, sunglasses, red Mammut Bullet Pack and a black LED headlamp. He may also be carrying a jacket of unknown type or color.

Officials said Zalokar was carrying a family band radio and may be using bank 1/channel 1.

Officials are urging anyone who may have seen him if they were hiking off trail between Merced Lake Trail and Illilouette and Merced Pass Trail, north of Red Peak Pass, or in the areas of Mount Clark or Mount Starr King to call Yosemite National Park dispatch at 209-379-1992.