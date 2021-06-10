3-year-old boy saved from drowning after going underwater in San Joaquin River near Fresno

The San Joaquin River curves along land formerly owned by Sumner Peck Ranch, top, as seen in this drone image on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. The ranch was recently acquired by the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust with long-term plans to restore the site to wildlife habitat with a natural surface trail system. Fresno Bee file

A 3-year-old boy was saved from drowning after he was swept underwater at the San Joaquin River on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Botti, around 3:40 p.m. deputies received reports of a boy drowning in the San Joaquin River at Scaggs Bridge Park.

Botti said that it appears two children were playing close to the shore when one of them vanished underwater for about 30 seconds. The boy’s family was able to pull him out and his mother performed CPR. The boy became conscious and threw up the water.

Firefighters arrived and arranged for Skylife to fly him to Valley Children’s Hospital, where he is expected to be OK.