Selma police chief abruptly retires, search for replacement begins

The city of Selma announced the sudden retiring of Police Chief Greg Garner on Thursday.

City Manager Teresa Gallavan said via a news release that Garner’s official retirement and separation from the city went into effect immediately. It is unclear why Garner abruptly retired.

Lt. Myron Dyck has been appointed the acting chief until an interim is chosen by Gallavan. A search for a new police chief for the city of 24,000 is set to begin.

Dyck, who served as the city’s interim chief from 2009 to 2013, has 30 years of experience with the Selma Police Department.

Garner served as police chief for six years.

Before that, he served 34 years with the Fresno Police Department as southwest district captain, bureau captain and south bureau commander. He was Selma’s 12th full-time chief.

Residents have been critical of Garner during his time as chief, especially in the wake of shootings and other violent crime in Selma.