Sheriff’s office search for man who fell in a canal near Orange Cove

TULARE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a man who fell into a canal in Orange Cove Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, just after 2 p.m. deputies were called to the Friant Kern Canal near Orange Cove for a report of a person who had fallen in.

Deputies arrived and learned that a man had went under the water in the area.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and a helicopter were on their way to help in search and rescue efforts.