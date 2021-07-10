Two people dead after crashing into a canal in Fresno County. What the CHP knows

A man and a woman died Saturday afternoon after their vehicle went into a canal in western Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash that was reported at 4:49 p.m. at South Placer and West Lincoln avenues near the city of San Joaquin.

CHP Sgt. Nicholas Norton said a person who was working nearby saw a white sedan overturned and submerged in the canal. That person went inside the canal and removed one of the people who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire crews arrived and the dive team went in the canal and removed the other person. The person was declared dead. No other people were inside the vehicle.

Norton said the man and woman appear to be in their 40s.

It is unknown if seat belts were used and whether alcohol and drugs were a factor in the collision.

“There’s no skid marks,” Norton said. “Just the only physical evidence was that the driver ran into the water. We don’t know what caused the collision at this time.”

CHP is investigating the crash.