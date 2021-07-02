Man found dead in a Fresno canal identified. He had been missing since mid-June

A man who had been missing for more than two weeks was identified Friday as the person pulled dead a day earlier from a canal that runs through Fresno.

Charlie Vang, 67, was seen floating in the canal Thursday and pronounced dead at the scene once rescuers were able to retrieve the body. His name was released Friday afternoon by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Vang had been reported missing June 15. He was last seen attending a funeral service in the area of Chestnut and McKinley avenues.

The man found dead in a canal Thursday afternoon was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as 67-year-old Charlie Vang, who had been missing since mid-June. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Fresno Police Department investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, but the “circumstances regarding how Mr. Vang entered the canal are unknown,” according to a police statement.

It remains unclear how long Vang was in the water. The cause of death is pending full autopsy results.

Police and fire personnel responded about 1 p.m. Thursday after the body was spotted in the water near Blackstone and Fedora avenues.

The current was taking the man in a westerly direction; rescue personnel finally pulled the body out where the canal parallels Dayton Avenue near College.

Police and rescue personnel stand on the bank of the canal near Maroa and Dayton avenues in Fresno after recovering the body of a man floating in the water on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Officers are investigating the cause. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.

“This is a sad ending to this missing person case and our thoughts and prayers are with the Vang family,” the police statement read.