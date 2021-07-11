Watch dramatic video of billowing River Fire smoke plume as fire explodes near Yosemite

Rick Mirigian — the central San Joaquin Valley-based agent for ex-world boxing champ Jose Ramirez — had an all-too-close view of the burgeoning River Fire on Sunday afternoon.

Mirigian, in a video he posted on Instagram (promoter559) and shared with The Fresno Bee, was confronted with a huge plume of smoke as he drove along Highway 49 near Oakhurst.

“This is real fire right here,” he says as the video captures the plume through his windshield, “happening as we speak.”

The video was shot about 3:30 p.m.

Mirigian told The Bee he saw “intense smoke and orange skies” and plenty of Cal Fire crews headed into the scene from “every direction.”

The fire, initially reported to be about 10 acres, expanded to 800 acres as of an 5:43 p.m. update from Cal Fire.

It was burning west of Yosemite National Park along the Madera and Mariposa county border.