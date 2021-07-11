‘River Fire’ burns near doorstep of Yosemite. Here are the areas under evacuation

Firefighters were working to extinguish a wildfire burning Sunday afternoon along the Mariposa and Madera county border west of Yosemite National Park, with mandatory evacuations already in effect.

Nicknamed the River Fire, it broke out in the area near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road, according to Cal Fire.

Latest confirmed estimates had it at 100 acres with 0% containment, but there were reports more than 200 acres had burned.

Indian Peak/Road 800 and Leland Gulch to Road 600 were under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. An evacuation order indicates an immediate threat to life.

Those in need of evacuation assistance were told to call 9 1 1. The location of an evacuation shelter was to be determined.

A PG&E skycam captured a large plume of smoke coming from the mountains in the area. Social media posts also helped track the fire’s location and progress.

PG&E Skycam captures a large plume of smoke rising from what was being called the River Fire in Mariposa County on Sunday, July 11, 2021. PG&E