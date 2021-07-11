Sunday heat-wave update: Weather report system has glitch, but Fresno’s record run alive

It was 100 degrees in Fresno a little after 11 a.m. Sunday, headed toward an afternoon when the forecast was calling for a record high temperature for July 11.

The all-time mark, 110 degrees, was set in 1896, matched in 1897 and equaled again in 1961, according to National Weather Service records. The Weather Service projected a 68% chance that the record would fall Sunday, with a predicted high of 113.

One potential issue in tracking the temperature’s rise: Several sites across the country that provide weather updates at fixed intervals stopped providing new information across some areas of the U.S. early Sunday including the Eastern Mid-Atlantic, Northern Texas and Central California.

Some area observations are not coming in. Here is what we know. https://t.co/dts7SWgKNk — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 11, 2021

That won’t stop Mother Nature.

When Fresno hit 100 it marked the 10th time in 11 days in July that the high has been in triple-digits – it got to only 99 on July 6.

If it hits 110, it would be the third day in a row there or higher.

The all-time high for Fresno is 115 degrees, on July 8, 1905, according to the Weather Service.

Excessive heat throughout the area today and tomorrow will lead to very high heat risk. Here are some steps you can take to prevent dehydration. #cawx #heatwave pic.twitter.com/Az6mxGq42u — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) July 11, 2021

Heat at dangerous levels is expected to remain in Central California through the first part of next week.

The NWS on Sunday morning extended an excessive heat warning for areas below 5,000 feet through 9 p.m. Monday and in the desert areas in Kern County through 8 p.m. Tuesday.